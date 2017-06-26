By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday
agreed to decide a major case on whether business owners can
refuse to service gay couples if they oppose same-sex marriage
on religious grounds involving a Christian baker in Colorado who
declined to make a wedding cake for two men.
The court took up an appeal by Jack Phillips, a baker who
runs Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, just outside Denver, of a
state court ruling that his refusal violated a Colorado
anti-discrimination law. Phillips contends the law violated his
rights to freedom of speech and free exercise of religion under
the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.
The dispute is one of several similar cases around the
United States pressed by Christian conservatives who object to
gay marriage and argue they should not be forced to violate
their religious beliefs by providing certain services to
same-sex couples.
The U.S. Supreme Court's action came after Republican
President Donald Trump's appointee Neil Gorsuch joined the court
on April 10, restoring its 5-4 conservative majority. In prior
cases, Gorsuch has embraced an expansive view of religious
rights.
The court will hear the case in its next term, which begins
in October.
The legal fight broke out in 2012 when Phillips told gay
couple David Mullins and Charlie Craig that due to his Christian
beliefs, his store's policy was to deny service to customers
wanting to purchase cakes to celebrate a same-sex wedding.
The two men married in Massachusetts but wanted to celebrate
their nuptials with friends in Colorado. At the time, Colorado
allowed civil unions but not marriage between same-sex couples.
The U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage nationwide in
2015.
Mullins described being denied service as offensive and
dehumanizing. The American Civil Liberties Union in 2012 filed a
complaint on behalf of Mullins and Craig, saying Phillips had
violated Colorado state law barring businesses from refusing
service based on race, sex, marital status or sexual
orientation.
The Colorado Civil Rights Commission found that Phillips had
violated the measure and ordered him to take remedial measures
including comprehensive staff training and the filing of
quarterly compliance reports. In August 2015, the Colorado Court
of Appeals also ruled against Phillips.
The Colorado Supreme Court subsequently refused to hear the
case, prompting Phillips to appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court.
'MORE THAN A CAKE'
"This has always been about more than a cake. Businesses
should not be allowed to violate the law and discriminate
against us because of who we are and who we love," Mullins said
on Monday.
Phillips' argument hinges in part on whether baking cakes
should be classified as a creative act that touches upon his
beliefs, touching on his free speech rights, or whether it is
more akin to selling a product like toilet paper or shampoo.
Phillips has said that if he were required to bake a wedding
cake for a same-sex couple it would constitute coerced speech.
Alliance Defending Freedom, the conservative Christian legal
group representing Phillips, said the lower court ruling needs
to be reversed.
"It imperils everyone's freedom by crushing dissent instead
of tolerating a diversity of views. We are all at risk when
government is able to punish citizens like Jack just because it
doesn't like how he exercises his artistic freedom," said David
Cortman, the group's senior counsel.
In 2014, the Supreme Court declined to consider whether a
New Mexico photography company had free speech grounds to refuse
to photograph the commitment ceremony of a same-sex couple,
leaving in place a ruling against the company. Such disputes in
which conservative Christians who oppose gay marriage seek
exemption from nondiscrimination laws increased after the
Supreme Court's gay marriage decision.
Twenty-two states have anti-discrimination laws that, in
some form, protect gay people.
In other so-called religious conscience cases, the Supreme
Court has on two recent occasions ruled on Christian objections
to the contraception coverage requirement that was part of the
Obamacare health law. In 2014, the court ruled that Christian
business owners could seek an exemption from the requirement.
Two years later, the court sidestepped a similar case concerning
Christian nonprofit organizations. It sent the cases back to
lower courts for further proceedings.