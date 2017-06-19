By Andrew Chung
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday left in place a lower court's ruling that barred private
citizens from suing Ohio for allegedly impeding their ability to
vote by requiring ballot forms to be filled out perfectly.
The justices declined to review the ruling that dismissed
claims by Ohio's Democratic Party and homeless rights groups
that the state's "perfect form" law, which invalidates ballots
for even minor errors, deprived thousands of people of their
right to vote, violating the federal Voting Rights Act. Such
suits must be filed by the federal government, not private
citizens, that court held.