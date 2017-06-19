By Andrew Chung
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON In a decision that could benefit the
NFL's Washington Redskins, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday
threw out a federal prohibition on disparaging trademarks as a
constitutional violation in a major free speech ruling involving
a band called The Slants.
The court ruled 8-0 in favor of the Portland, Oregon-based
Asian-American dance rock band, which had been denied a
trademark because the government deemed its name disparaging to
people of Asian descent. The Slants challenged that rejection as
a violation of free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution's
First Amendment, and the Supreme Court agreed.
The ruling likely paves the way for the Redskins to protect
trademarks covering the team's name.
The National Football League team, which took the name
Redskins in the 1930s, filed a legal challenge to a 2014
decision by a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal
canceling its trademarks as disparaging to Native Americans. A
lower court put the Redskins' dispute on hold pending the
outcome of the band's case.
Lisa Blatt, a lawyer representing the Redskins, told Reuters
the team is thrilled with Monday's ruling because it resolves
"the Redskins' long-standing dispute with the government."
Writing for the court, Justice Samuel Alito did not mince
words in ruling that the decades-old trademark provision is
unconstitutional. "It offends a bedrock First Amendment
principle: Speech may not be banned on the ground that it
expresses ideas that offend," Alito wrote.
Band frontman Simon Tam has said he chose to call the band
The Slants to reclaim a term some consider a derogatory
reference to Asian people's eyes, and wear it as a "badge of
pride." The band's lawyers argued that the government cannot use
trademark law to impose burdens on free speech to protect
listeners from offense.
The American Civil Liberties Union, which filed legal papers
supporting the band, hailed the ruling as a major victory for
the First Amendment. ACLU lawyer Lee Rowland said government
efforts to protect minorities from disparagement instead hurt
members of that very community, in this case the Asian-American
band.
"Fortunately, today's opinion prevents the kind of absurd
outcome that results when the government plays speech police,"
Rowland said.
'MARGINALIZED COMMUNITIES'
The band welcomed the ruling.
"After an excruciating legal battle that has spanned nearly
eight years, we're beyond humbled and thrilled to have won this
case at the Supreme Court," the band said in a statement posted
to its website on Monday. "This journey has always been much
bigger than our band: it's been about the rights of all
marginalized communities to determine what's best for
ourselves."
Patent and Trademark Office spokesman Paul Fucito said the
agency was reviewing the decision. The government previously
said a ruling favoring The Slants could lead to a proliferation
of racial slurs as sanctioned trademarks.
After the government rejected The Slants' request, Tam
appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in
Washington, which in 2015 ruled that the so-called disparagement
provision of the 1946 law governing trademarks ran afoul of the
Constitution's guarantee of free speech. The government appealed
that ruling to the Supreme Court.
The federal government said in court papers that it should
not be required to approve trademarks "containing crude
references to women based on parts of their anatomy; the most
repellent racial slurs and white-supremacist slogans; and
demeaning illustrations of the prophet Mohammed and other
religious figures."
In the separate Redskins case, a trademark board in 2014
canceled the team's six trademarks at the request of Native
American activists on grounds that the team name disparaged
Native Americans.
The team's appeal, also on free speech grounds, was put on
hold in the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia,
pending the outcome of The Slants' case.
Justice Neil Gorsuch joined the court after arguments were
heard in the case and did not participate in Monday's decision.
The Supreme Court also ruled on another free speech case on
Monday, striking down a North Carolina law banning convicted sex
offenders from Facebook and other social media services that
play a vital role in modern life.