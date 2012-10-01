FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Supreme Court rejects appeal over Merrill broker bias
October 1, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

US Supreme Court rejects appeal over Merrill broker bias

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider an appeal by Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch unit of a ruling that allowed black brokers who accused it of bias to pursue their lawsuit as a class action.

Merrill contended that the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago misinterpreted a 2011 Supreme Court decision, in a case known as Wal-Mart Stores Inc v. Dukes, that made it significantly harder to pursue class-action cases.

The lawsuit accused Merrill of steering blacks into clerical positions and diverting lucrative accounts to white brokers, resulting in lower pay and fewer career growth opportunities.

