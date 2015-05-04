FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court hands win to Barclays over $4 billion in Lehman assets
May 4, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court hands win to Barclays over $4 billion in Lehman assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed Barclays Plc to claim about $4 billion of disputed assets as part of its hurried purchase of much of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc’s brokerage unit at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

The U.S. top court declined to hear an appeal filed by Lehman’s creditors, leaving intact an August 2014 ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that went in favor of Barclays. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

