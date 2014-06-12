FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. rules for POM against Coke in labeling dispute
June 12, 2014

U.S. rules for POM against Coke in labeling dispute

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - POM Wonderful may take Coca-Cola Co to court to accuse it of being misleading in how it markets its Minute Maid pomegranate blueberry juice, the U.S. Supreme Court said on Thursday

The court ruled in favor of POM on an 8-0 vote, with Justice Stephen Breyer recused. POM had filed a lawsuit against Coca-Cola saying that it had misled customers by selling a pomegranate blueberry juice even though it had 0.5 percent of the two juices. Both a U.S. District Court in California and an appeals court said that POM could not bring its claims under the federal Lanham Act but the Supreme Court reversed that finding. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)

