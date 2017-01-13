FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear dispute over biologic drug sales
#Market News
January 13, 2017 / 7:41 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear dispute over biologic drug sales

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a dispute over whether companies that make copycat versions of biologic drugs must wait six months after winning federal approval to begin selling them.

The justices will take up an appeal by Novartis AG of a 2015 federal appeals court decision that prevented the Swiss pharmaceutical company from selling its biosimilar version of California-based Amgen Inc's $1-billion-a-year Neupogen until six months after the Food and Drug Administration approved it. The case could determine how quickly patients have access to biosimilar medicines at potentially cheaper prices.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

