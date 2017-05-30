FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court tightens rules on where companies can be sued
May 30, 2017 / 2:18 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. top court tightens rules on where companies can be sued

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.

The justices, in a 8-1 decision, threw out a lower court decision in Montana allowing out-of-state residents to sue there over injuries that occurred anywhere in BNSF's nationwide network. State courts cannot hear claims against companies when they are not based in the state or the alleged injuries did not occur there, the justices ruled.

BNSF is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc .

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

