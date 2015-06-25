Boehner: No decisions on using budget tool to repeal Obamacare

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Boehner said on Wednesday Republicans have made no decision whether to attempt another repeal of President Barack Obama’s healthcare law using budget reconciliation procedures that are aimed at easing passage.

Boehner, speaking to reporters after the Supreme Court upheld the nationwide availability of tax subsidies crucial to the Affordable Care Act’s implementation, said there may be other efforts to make healthcare changes.

“Listen, Obamacare is fundamentally broken,” Boehner said. “It’s raising costs for people, it’s pushing people out of the ability to afford insurance and it needs to be dealt with, but it’s been very difficult to deal with it when you have a president who fundamentally disagrees. And so the struggle will continue.” (Reporting By David Lawder)