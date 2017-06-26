By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday
threw out a lower court's ruling that barred a lawsuit against a
U.S. Border Patrol agent for fatally shooting a 15-year-old
Mexican from across the border in Texas.
The justices, in an unsigned ruling, sent the case back to
the lower court to reconsider whether the lawsuit brought by the
parents of Sergio Hernandez can proceed against U.S. Border
Patrol agent Jesus Mesa.
The high court did not decide whether the U.S.
Constitution's ban on unjustified deadly force applied to the
slain teenager, a Mexican citizen on Mexican soil, when the
shooting occurred in June 2010.
The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case on Feb. 21
when it still had a vacancy and was divided with four
conservative justices and four liberals. President Donald
Trump's conservative appointee Neil Gorsuch joined the court in
April and did not participate in the case.
"The facts alleged in the complaint depict a disturbing
incident resulting in a heartbreaking loss of life. Whether
petitioners may recover damages for that loss in this suit
depends on questions best answered by the court of appeals in
the first instance," the court said.
The incident took place at a border crossing between El
Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
The Border Patrol said at the time Hernandez was pelting
U.S. agents with rocks from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande
before the shooting. U.S. authorities have asserted that Mesa
shot Hernandez in self-defense.
Lawyers for Hernandez's family disputed that account, saying
the teenager was playing a game with other teenagers in which
they would run across a culvert from the Mexican side and touch
the U.S. border fence before dashing back.
The Supreme Court on Monday also ordered two other cases
that touch upon immigrant rights to be argued for a second time
in the fall so that Gorsuch can participate, likely breaking a
tie vote.
The first is on whether immigrants held in long-term
detention during deportation proceedings can seek their release.
. The second is on the scope of a federal law that
requires immigrants to be deported when convicted of certain
felony offenses.