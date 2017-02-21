FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Boston Scientific's patent licensing appeal
February 21, 2017 / 2:47 PM / 6 months ago

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Boston Scientific's patent licensing appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away an appeal by Boston Scientific Corp of a Maryland state court jury verdict ordering the medical device company to pay $308 million to a patent licensor for breach of contract concerning implantable cardiac devices.

Boston Scientific had asked the justices to hear its appeal in the dispute over its licenses to patented technology on the implantable devices owned by Mirowski Family Ventures, arguing the Maryland court made mistakes applying patent law, a job typically reserved for federal courts. (Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

