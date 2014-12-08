U.S. Supreme Court rejects BP challenge to Gulf spill settlement

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected BP’s attempt to halt payouts to certain businesses that say they are owed money because of losses stemming from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

The court’s refusal to hear BP’s appeal means the London-based oil company will have to make payments to companies it believes cannot trace their losses to the April 20, 2010 explosion of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig and rupture of BP’s Macondo oil well. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)