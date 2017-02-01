Litigious U.S. president begins Supreme courtship

U.S. President Donald Trump steps back as Neil Gorsuch (L) approaches the podium after being nominated to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Donald Trump has begun his Supreme courtship. He nominated Neil Gorsuch to replace Antonin Scalia, which would restore a slim conservative majority. There are many reasons to suspect that this could be only the start of a long association with the highest court in the land.

In an unconventional prime-time TV address on Tuesday night, Trump announced that Gorsuch, a federal appeals court judge from the Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, was his top court pick. He fits in the mold of Scalia in having a strict reading of the U.S. Constitution, instead of believing it’s open to interpretation.

Getting him onto the Supreme Court may take some work. A year ago, Republicans stonewalled President Barack Obama’s choice, Merrick Garland, leaving the court deadlocked 4-4 on many cases. Democrats could return the favor. If the youthful Gorsuch makes it through, he can have a long-lasting impact. Trump eventually may have a shot at tipping the court’s balance even further.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg already faced calls to retire from progressives who wanted Obama to fill the 83-year-old justice’s seat with another liberal. Anthony Kennedy, who has mused about stepping down, soon will celebrate his 81st birthday. Although he usually sides with other conservatives, Kennedy also defended abortion rights and was the pivotal vote legalizing gay marriage.

Trump’s penchant for legal entanglements, meanwhile, has followed him into the White House. As a businessman, he and his related firms were involved in thousands of lawsuits. After winning the election, he agreed to pay $25 million to settle a state lawsuit against Trump University, which was accused of duping customers.

Soon after taking the oath of office, the president was taken to court by a government watchdog group over business-related conflicts of interest. Trump also stands accused of violating the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause, which prohibits federal officials from accepting gifts from foreign governments. Instead of divesting his hotels and golf courses, Trump is handing management of them to his two eldest sons.

Over the weekend, the American Civil Liberties Union sued the administration over its temporary visa ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries. The group argues Trump’s executive order violates the Constitution’s due process and equal protection clauses. Microsoft and Amazon.com are supporting Washington state in a separate but related lawsuit.

It means, in effect, that Gorsuch may just be the beginning. Ageing justices, along with Trump’s litigious past and his early tests of presidential power, could mean a deep and lasting relationship with the Supreme Court.