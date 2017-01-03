FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court to consider reviewing California out-of-state jurisdiction
January 3, 2017 / 11:02 PM / 8 months ago

Supreme Court to consider reviewing California out-of-state jurisdiction

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court this week will weigh whether to take up a drugmaker's challenge to California state courts' jurisdiction over mass tort claims by non-residents.

The eight justices will discuss Bristol-Myers Squibb's petition for certiorari in conference on Friday. The drugmaker is asking the court to overturn a California Supreme Court ruling allowing out-of-state plaintiffs to sue New York-based Bristol-Myers over its blood thinner Plavix.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iwR9XC

