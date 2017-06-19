By Andrew Chung
| WASHINGTON, June 19
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed,
handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of
plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case
involving litigation over the Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
blood-thinning medication Plavix.
The justices, in an 8-1 ruling, threw out a lower court
decision allowing hundreds of out-of-state patients who took
Plavix to sue the company in California. State courts cannot
hear claims against companies that are not based in the state
when the alleged injuries did not occur there, the justices
ruled.
The court last month reached a similar conclusion in a
separate case involving out-of-state injury claims against
Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.
