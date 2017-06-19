By Andrew Chung
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The Supreme Court on Monday slapped
limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time
in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to
prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their
cases.
In an 8-1 ruling, the justices overturned a lower court's
decision that had allowed hundreds of out-of-state patients who
took Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's blood-thinning medication
Plavix to sue the company in California.
State courts cannot hear claims against companies that are
not based in the state when the alleged injuries did not occur
there, the justices ruled.
The ruling had an immediate impact, with a state court in
St. Louis citing it in declaring a mistrial in a lawsuit filed
by out-of-state plaintiffs against New Jersey-based Johnson &
Johnson over its talc-related products, plaintiffs
lawyer Ted Meadows said on Monday.
Previous talc cases in the same court have produced jury
awards of over $300 million against J&J. Meadows said he was
disappointed, but thought there were still ways to establish
jurisdiction in St. Louis.
The Supreme Court on May 30 reached a similar conclusion in
a separate case involving out-of-state injury claims against
Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.
Companies typically can be sued in a state where they are
headquartered or incorporated, as well as where they have
important ties. Businesses want to limit the ability of
plaintiffs to shop for courts in states with laws conducive to
such injury lawsuits.
Plaintiffs contend that corporations are seeking to squeeze
their access to compensation for injuries by denying them their
day in state courts.
The underlying lawsuits filed in 2012 against Bristol-Myers
and California-based drug distributor McKesson Corp
involved 86 California residents and 575 non-Californians,
alleging Plavix increased their risk of stroke, heart attack and
internal bleeding.
Bristol-Myers argued it should not face claims in California
by plaintiffs who do not live in the state. The company is
incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in New York.
The California Supreme Court ruled in August 2016 that it
could preside over the case because Bristol-Myers conducted a
national marketing campaign and sold nearly $1 billion of the
drug in the state.
Writing for the U.S. Supreme Court majority on Monday,
Justice Samuel Alito said the California court was wrong to rule
that it could hear the case "without identifying any adequate
link between the state and the nonresidents' claim."
In a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor predicted
that the Supreme Court's ruling will make it harder to
consolidate lawsuits against corporations in state courts and
lead to unfairness for individual injury plaintiffs.