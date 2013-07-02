U.S. Supreme Court declines Cablevision stay application

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined a Cablevision Systems Corp request seeking a stay of National Labor Relations Board proceedings in which the company is involved.

The company wanted a stay in light of the court’s decision last week to hear a case that challenges three of President Barack Obama’s appointments to the board, which has cast into doubt whether it had a quorum to conduct business. The stay application was denied without comment by Chief Justice John Roberts.