U.S. top court preserves Alabama campaign finance curbs

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by an Alabama black-voter outreach group with close ties to the state's Democratic Party of a lower court's ruling that upheld a state ban on cash transfers between political action committees.

The Alabama Democratic Conference had asked the justices to review a September 2016 decision by the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that sided with the state and found that the law did not violate the organization's rights to free expression and free association under the U.S. Constitution.

The ban made it impossible for the group to get contributions from the state Democratic Party or other political action committees, important sources of funds.

Alabama passed the ban in 2010 in response to concerns that transfers of funds between political action committees, known as PACs, would obscure the original source of political funds, undermining anti-corruption disclosure requirements.

The state argued in court papers that its law promotes transparency and does not hamper political groups in any unreasonable way. "What they simply cannot do," it said, "is serve as conduits for laundered campaign contributions."

But the Alabama Democratic Conference, or ADC, said the ban covered even those groups whose expenditures are independent and not tied to any candidate, or that kept donations for independent purposes in segregated accounts.

The grassroots membership organization promotes black voter participation in the Republican-governed state. Black voters generally support Democratic candidates.

ADC said less than 2 percent of its resources goes directly to support particular candidates. Most, 71 percent, is used for "get out the vote" efforts, such as driving voters to polls and informing them of their rights, it said.

The group created a separate bank account designated for independent activities and sued the state in 2011 to stop enforcement of the law for donations to that account.

ADC argued that since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled out state regulation of independent political expenditures by PACs in its 2010 decision in the landmark case called Citizens United v. FEC, contributions for independent expenditures also cannot be regulated.

The 11th Circuit found that ADC's segregated accounts were not enough to eliminate the possibility of corruption, adding that the group can still receive unlimited contributions from individuals.