U.S. top rejects Philip Morris appeal of judgment in smoker's death

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Philip Morris USA’s challenge to a $25 million Oregon jury verdict in favor of a man whose wife died of a lung cancer-related brain tumor after smoking the company’s low-tar cigarettes.

By rejecting the cigarette maker’s appeal, the high court left in place a July 2015 Oregon Court of Appeals ruling in favor of Paul Schwarz, the husband of Michelle Schwarz, a long-term smoker who died in 1999. Philip Morris is owned by Altria Group Inc. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)