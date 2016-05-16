FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top rejects Philip Morris appeal of judgment in smoker's death
May 16, 2016

U.S. top rejects Philip Morris appeal of judgment in smoker's death

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Philip Morris USA’s challenge to a $25 million Oregon jury verdict in favor of a man whose wife died of a lung cancer-related brain tumor after smoking the company’s low-tar cigarettes.

By rejecting the cigarette maker’s appeal, the high court left in place a July 2015 Oregon Court of Appeals ruling in favor of Paul Schwarz, the husband of Michelle Schwarz, a long-term smoker who died in 1999. Philip Morris is owned by Altria Group Inc. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

