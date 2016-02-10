FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2016 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Coal company shares jump after Supreme Court blocks emission plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Long-battered shares of coal companies jumped on Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court put on hold federal regulations to curb carbon dioxide emissions mainly from coal-fired power plants.

Peabody Energy shares surged 10.7 percent, Cloud Peak Energy shares increased 18.7 percent, while Consol Energy shares rose 3.9 percent.

The court’s 5-4 ruling on Tuesday delivered a major blow to President Barack Obama, by blocking the centerpiece of his administration’s strategy to combat climate change.

The court’s decision granted a request by 27 states and various companies and business groups to block the administration’s Clean Power Plan, which also mandates a shift to renewable energy away from fossil fuels.

Since President Obama announced his carbon emissions program on April 3, the Thomson Reuters U.S. coal index has fallen about 74 percent. Not every coal company’s shares rose on Wednesday, when the index was up 1.9 percent in early trading. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by W Simon)

