U.S. can meet Paris climate deal goals despite court ruling -White House

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it was confident it would be able to meet its obligations under the Paris climate change agreement, despite the Supreme Court’s ruling temporarily blocking the administration’s plan to curb carbon emissions from power plants.

The White House said the legal challenges to the Clean Power Plan will be completed in time for the United States to meet the targets laid out in the climate deal. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)