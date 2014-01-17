U.S. Supreme Court to weigh cell phone searches by police

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Friday to decide whether police can search an arrested criminal suspect’s cell phone without a warrant in two cases that showcase how the courts are wrestling to keep up with rapid technological advances.

Taking up a pair of cases arising from criminal prosecutions that used evidence obtained without a warrant, the high court will wade into how to apply older court precedent, which allows police to search items carried by a defendant at the time of arrest, to cell phones. Many cell phones now contain a mass of personal information about the owner. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)