U.S. court rejects challenge to consumer protection agency authority
#U.S. Legal News
May 1, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. court rejects challenge to consumer protection agency authority

Lawrence Hurley

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a constitutional challenge to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

On a 2-1 vote, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said Nevada company Morgan Drexen Inc and an attorney who contracts with the firm, Kimberly Pisinski, had no legal grounds to make the claim.

The appeals court upheld a district judge’s finding that the company could raise its constitutional challenge as a defense in an enforcement action filed by the consumer protection agency in California. Pisinski did not have legal standing to sue, the court found. In a dissenting opinion, Judge Brett Kavanaugh said he believed Pisinski’s claim should move forward.

The appeals court, in an opinion by Judge Judith Rogers, did not reach the merits of the constitutional claim, in which the plaintiffs said the section of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law that set up the agency violates the U.S. Constitution’s separation of powers in part because it wields too much power and has limited oversight.

In its enforcement action, the bureau said Morgan Drexen, which sells support services to law firms, had illegally charged consumers fees for debt relief services and misled customers.

The case is Morgan Drexen v. CFPB, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, No. 13-5342.

