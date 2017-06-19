By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday
handed a victory to Chevron Corp by preventing
Ecuadorean villagers and their American lawyer from trying to
collect on an $8.65 billion pollution judgment issued against
the oil company by a court in Ecuador.
The justices turned away an appeal by New York-based lawyer
Steven Donziger, who has spent more than two decades trying to
hold Chevron responsible for pollution in the Ecuadorean rain
forest, of lower court rulings blocking enforcement in the
United States of the 2011 judgment.
While not disputing that pollution occurred, San Ramon,
California-based Chevron has said it is not liable and that
Donziger and his associates orchestrated the writing of a key
environmental report and bribed the presiding judge in Ecuador.
"Today's decision is an important step toward bringing this
illegal scheme to a final conclusion," said R. Hewitt Pate,
Chevron's vice president and general counsel.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan barred
enforcement of the judgment in 2014, citing the corruption used
to obtain it. The New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals last year upheld Kaplan's decision, citing "a parade of
corrupt actions" by Donziger and his associates, including
coercion and fraud, culminating in the bribe offer.
The 2nd Circuit found that Chevron's $8.646 billion judgment
debt was "clearly traceable" to corrupt conduct by the legal
team representing villagers from the area affected by the
pollution.
The lengthy legal battle with Chevron has been waged in
several countries and was documented in "Crude," a 2009
documentary film. The plaintiffs have said they plan to continue
efforts to enforce the judgment in other countries, including
Canada, regardless of the outcome in the United States.
"The Supreme Court's decision closes a chapter and will
allow the global public to properly focus on the true substance
of the case, which is an international judgment enforcement
process - in which U.S. courts have no role - and the
devastating environmental and human tragedy that both Chevron
and the global community need to address," Donziger said in a
statement.
The saga has drawn extensive media attention over the years,
with a succession of reporters given tours by both sides of the
affected sites on the edge of the Amazonian jungle near the town
of Lago Agrio. The plaintiffs also touted the backing of several
celebrities including actors Mia Farrow and Danny Glover.
Donziger and representatives of residents of the Lago Agrio
region have sought to force Chevron to pay for water and soil
contamination caused from 1964 to 1992 by Texaco, which Chevron
acquired in 2001. Chevron has said a 1998 agreement between
Texaco and Ecuador absolved it of further liability.
Donziger's crusade began to unravel when Chevron noticed a
scene in the "Crude" documentary, released in 2009, showing
Donziger working with supposedly neutral experts in preparing a
report for the Ecuadorean court.
Chevron was then able to get access to out-takes and other
material related to the documentary via court order. Chevron
cited this evidence when it filed its lawsuit in 2011 seeking to
block enforcement of the judgment, saying Donziger's actions
violated U.S. anti-racketeering law.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)