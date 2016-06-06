U.S. top court rejects Ecuador challenge to Chevron arbitration award

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Ecuador’s challenge to a $96 million international arbitration award in favor of energy company Chevron Corp in a dispute over the development of oil fields in the South American country.

The high court’s refusal to hear the case leaves in place an August 2015 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upholding a 2011 award in Chevron’s favor from The Hague’s Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)