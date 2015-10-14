FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. justices divided over advertising firm's class action appeal
October 14, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. justices divided over advertising firm's class action appeal

Lawrence Hurley

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared closely divided as it weighed a class action case in which advertising agency Campbell-Ewald Co is attempting to fend off a lawsuit over claims that it violated a federal consumer law by sending unsolicited text messages on behalf of the U.S. Navy.

The nine-member court’s conservative justices seemed sympathetic to Campbell-Ewald’s argument that the court has no grounds to hear the case brought by plaintiff Jose Gomez on behalf of himself and others who received the messages because the advertising firm offered to pay him the maximum amount available under the law to settle the claims.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, who often casts the deciding vote in close rulings, asked tough questions of both sides.

A ruling in favor of Campbell-Ewald, a subsidiary of the Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, would aid businesses hoping to nip class action lawsuits in the bud.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
