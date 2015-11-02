FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. justices divided over class action suit against Spokeo
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 2, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. justices divided over class action suit against Spokeo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday appeared closely divided as it weighed whether online people-search service Spokeo Inc could face a class action lawsuit for including incorrect information in its database.

The legal issue before the nine justices was whether a plaintiff can sue for a technical violation of a federal consumer law even when he cannot show he has been directly harmed. Some of the court’s conservatives appeared hostile to the plaintiffs’ claims but the liberal justices were critical of Spokeo’s arguments.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, who often casts the deciding vote in close cases, was less outspoken than several of his conservative colleagues, giving little indication as to how he would vote.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.