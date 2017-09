WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday expressed skepticism toward Tyson Foods Inc’s challenge to an almost $5.8 million judgment against the company over worker pay at an Iowa pork facility in a closely watched class action case.

The court’s regular swing vote, Justice Anthony Kennedy, joined liberal colleagues in questioning Tyson’s legal arguments. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)