U.S. top court rules against advertising firm in class action case

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against advertising firm Campbell-Ewald in a class action case, saying the lawsuit can proceed over claims the company violated a federal consumer law by sending unsolicited text messages on behalf of the U.S. Navy.

In a 6-3 decision, the court upheld a ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejecting Detroit-based Campbell-Ewald’s bid to avoid the class action case brought by lead plaintiff Jose Gomez. Campbell-Ewald is a subsidiary of the Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.