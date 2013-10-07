FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court again takes no action on climate change cases
October 7, 2013 / 2:44 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court again takes no action on climate change cases

Lawrence Hurley

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court Monday took no action for the second week running over whether it plans to undertake a potentially wide-ranging legal review of the Obama administration’s first wave of regulations aimed at tackling climate change.

The nine different petitions pending before the court, filed by states and industry groups, were not mentioned in a list of cases the court declined to hear on the first day of its new term.

Last week, the cases were absent from a list of new cases the court agreed to hear.

Monday’s inaction suggests the justices have yet to decide what to do with the nine petitions. The next opportunity for the court to announce its plans will likely be on Oct. 15.

The rules, which apply to a cross-section of polluters from vehicles to industrial facilities, are aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Scientists say these are the prime contributor to climate change.

States, including Texas and Virginia, and industry groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce had filed petitions asking the justices to review the regulations, arguing they would pose an economic burden to implement, among other complaints. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
