U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear climate change regulation cases
October 15, 2013 / 1:43 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear climate change regulation cases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a challenge to part of the Obama administration’s first wave of regulations aimed at tackling climate change.

The court agreed to hear a single question of the many presented by nine different petitioners. The question at issue is whether the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency correctly determined that its decision to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from motor vehicles necessarily required it to also regulate emissions from stationary sources. The court rejected three of the petitions.

