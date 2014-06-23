FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court cuts back climate change regulation
June 23, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. top court cuts back climate change regulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday issued a mixed ruling on a challenge to part of President Barack Obama’s initial wave of greenhouse gas regulations by exempting a small proportion of facilities from a federal air pollution program while allowing most major pollution sources, including power plants, to be included.

In what was a relatively narrow case concerning a challenge by industry groups and Republican-leaning states to one aspect of a suite of rules issued by Obama’s Democratic administration in 2009 and 2010, the court, divided in several different ways, held that a small proportion of industrial facilities are exempted from the single regulation in question. Most major facilities, including power plants and refineries, will still be covered. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)

