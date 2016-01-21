FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House welcomes U.S. court ruling on carbon emissions plan
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
January 21, 2016 / 11:21 PM / 2 years ago

White House welcomes U.S. court ruling on carbon emissions plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that it was pleased that a U.S. appellate court had denied a bid by 27 states to block the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan while litigation challenging the regulation continues.

“We are confident that the plan will reduce carbon pollution and deliver better air quality, improved public health, and jobs across the country,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a statement.

The Clean Power Plan is the centerpiece of the Obama administration’s strategy to combat climate change. The rule aims to lower carbon emissions from the country’s power plants to 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.