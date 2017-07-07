By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday let
Wisconsin officials continue to enforce a law allowing them to
detain pregnant women suspected of abusing drugs or alcohol
while the state appeals a lower court ruling that struck down
the law.
In its brief order, the Supreme Court did not give any
reasons for lifting an injunction against the so-called "cocaine
mom" law imposed last April by a federal judge in Madison,
Wisconsin, who said it was unconstitutionally vague.
Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor said they
would have kept the injunction in place.
Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel said the decision
was "a victory for the rule of law and restores important tools
that make mothers and children safer and stronger."
Wisconsin's Unborn Child Protection Act, enacted in 1998,
gives courts power over any expectant mother who "habitually
lacks self-control" over drugs or alcohol, placing an unborn
child at risk. The law allows officials to hold the pregnant
woman in custody if she refuses treatment.
Former Wisconsin resident Tamara Loertscher sued state
officials in 2014 after a hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin
reported her for testing positive for after methamphetamines and
marijuana while she was three months pregnant.
She said she had stopped using the drugs, but a juvenile
court judge jailed her for 18 days until she agreed to be
assessed by a drug treatment facility.
She submitted to weekly drug testing and gave birth to a
healthy baby boy in 2015, according to court papers. Attorneys
for Loertscher could not immediately be reached on Friday.
Loertscher claimed the law's terms were ambiguous, in
violation of the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of due process
under the law. She was supported by the American College of
Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Public Health
Association, which said that the law's coercive measures
actually deter women who use drugs from accessing prenatal care.
Last April U.S. District Judge James Peterson sided with
Loertscher, blocking enforcement of the unborn child law
statewide.
The state appealed, and last month, the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the 7th Circuit in Chicago refused to lift the
injunction while it reviews the case.
The state then turned to the Supreme Court, arguing that the
injunction threatens the health and lives of unborn children.
Addicted women "will lose the help they have grown accustomed to
receiving, at their most vulnerable hour," the state added in
legal papers.