U.S. top court rejects trade group's challenge to Colorado tax

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left in place a Colorado law dubbed the "Amazon tax" designed to make it easier for the state to collect sales taxes on out-of-state internet purchases, refusing to hear a challenge to it by an industry trade group.

The justices declined to take up the Direct Marketing Association's appeal of a February ruling by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver upholding the law, whose nickname refers to huge online retailer Amazon.com Inc.

The action by the justices handed a victory to states seeking to boost revenue by ensuring that online shoppers pay state taxes on their purchases. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)