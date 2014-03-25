FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Religious fight over contraception splits U.S. top court
March 25, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

Religious fight over contraception splits U.S. top court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court appeared closely divided on Tuesday as it weighed whether business owners can object on religious grounds to a provision of President Barack Obama’s healthcare law that requires employers to provide health insurance that covers birth control.

On the key issue in the case, it was unclear during a 90-minute oral argument whether the court would say that the companies could have an exemption that would allow them to avoid providing the coverage. On a threshold question, a majority of justices appeared likely to rule for-profit corporations do have a right to make religious claims. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Joan Biskupic; Editing by Howard Goller)

