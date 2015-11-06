U.S. justices to hear objection to Obamacare's contraception mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court, taking up a new challenge to President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law, will decide whether religious groups should be freed from a mandate that contraception coverage be provided in employee health insurance plans.

In the fourth case relating to the 2010 Affordable Care Act that has reached the high court, the justices agreed on Friday to consider whether nonprofit groups that oppose the requirement on religious grounds can object under the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The groups maintain that the Obama administration has failed to do enough to accommodate them through a compromise measure, which allows religiously affiliated organizations such as universities, hospitals and charities to avoid directly providing contraceptive coverage.

The latest dispute is the most recent in a series of legal challenges to the healthcare law, known as Obamacare. The Supreme Court narrowly rejected two major conservative challenges to the law in 2012 and, most recently, June this year. The contraception case will have no bearing on the law’s broader fate.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Friday the administration is confident that the current process “appropriately balances the need for millions of Americans to have access to birth control, while also protecting the right of religious freedom.”

Among those mounting objections are various Roman Catholic groups in Washington, D.C., including the Roman Catholic archdiocese and Catholic University of America. The court agreed to hear seven cases in total, including one bought by Little Sisters of the Poor, an order of Roman Catholic nuns that runs care homes for the elderly. Some groups belonging to other Christian denominations also objected.

In a related case in 2014, the court ruled 5-4 that family-owned companies run on religious principles, including craft retailer Hobby Lobby Stores Inc, could object to the provision on religious grounds.

The compromise, first offered by the federal government in 2013, allows employers to sign a form certifying to either their insurance provider or the government that they have a religious objection, which then forces insurers to pick up the tab.

“It’s not an opt-out process,” said Mark Rienzi, a lawyer representing some of the groups said of the accommodation. “When the government gives you an exemption, you are exempt.”

The Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal group that represents other plaintiffs, described the accommodation in a statement as a “sham” because it “forces employers, regardless of their religious or moral convictions, to provide health plans that create access to abortion-inducing drugs, sterilization, and contraception under threat of heavy penalties.”

If a group refuses to comply with the law, they can face financial penalties, including a $100 charge per day for every affected employee who is refused contraception coverage.

Supporters of the government say the Christian groups are pushing too far, having already obtained an accommodation that does not infringe on their religious rights.

The plaintiffs “refuse to take yes for an answer,” said Gregory Lipper, a lawyer with Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

The organizations vary on what they oppose, based on the specifics of their religious beliefs. Some oppose all contraceptives, while others only oppose certain products that they say are equivalent to abortion, including so-called morning after pills, like Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s Plan B.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in March and issue a ruling before its term ends in June.