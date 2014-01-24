FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nuns get partial win in U.S. Supreme Court contraception fight
January 24, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 4 years ago

Nuns get partial win in U.S. Supreme Court contraception fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court said on Friday that, while litigation continues, the federal government may not enforce a part of President Barack Obama’s healthcare law that requires employers to provide insurance covering contraception against an order of nuns and one other Roman Catholic Church-affiliated group.

The court said, however, that the groups in question must first notify the Department of Health and Human Services in writing that they object to the so-called contraception mandate.

The groups are the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Baltimore-based order of nuns that runs nursing homes across the country, and Christian Brothers Services, a group based in Romeoville, Illinois, that administers healthcare plans for Catholic groups. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Leslie Adler; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)

