U.S. justices to hear religious objection to Obamacare contraception coverage
November 6, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. justices to hear religious objection to Obamacare contraception coverage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear appeals brought by Christian groups who are demanding full exemption from the requirement to provide insurance covering contraception under President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

The nine justices will consider seven related cases on whether nonprofit groups that oppose the requirement on religious grounds can object under the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act to a compromise measure offered by the Obama administration. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

