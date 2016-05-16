FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says women's healthcare access not threatened by ruling
May 16, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

White House says women's healthcare access not threatened by ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that millions of American women will continue to have access to health insurance that they need, despite the Supreme Court’s ruling in a case involving contraception coverage under the Obamacare law.

“We were gratified by the ruling today,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters. “And this announcement does ensure that millions of women across the country can continue to have access to their healthcare. And it is a reflection of something we have long believed: which is that it is possible to prioritize both access to healthcare for everybody while protecting the religious liberty of every American.” (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham)

