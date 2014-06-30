FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court rules for companies over birth control mandate
#Healthcare
June 30, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. top court rules for companies over birth control mandate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that business owners can object on religious grounds to a provision of President Barack Obama’s healthcare law that requires employers to provide health insurance that covers birth control.

The court held on a 5-4 vote that closely held companies can seek an exemption from the so-called birth control mandate of the healthcare law. The decision means employees of those companies would have to obtain certain forms of birth control from other sources. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)


