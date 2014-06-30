White House says Supreme Court ruling jeopardizes women's health

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that some business owners are not required to provide birth control coverage to employees puts women’s health at risk, the White House said on Monday, and called on Congress to make contraception widely available.

“Today’s decision jeopardizes the health of women who are employed by these companies,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a briefing.

“We will work with Congress to make sure that any women affected by this decision will still have the same coverage of vital health services as everyone else,” he said. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal and Annika McGinnis; Editing by Doina Chiacu)