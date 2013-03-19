FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. high court rules against publisher on copyright protections
March 19, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S. high court rules against publisher on copyright protections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday said U.S. copyright holders cannot block the resale inside the country of products they make elsewhere, a major case affecting the annual importation of tens of billions of dollars of gray market goods.

By a 6-3 vote, the country’s highest court said the so-called “first sale doctrine” applies to copies of a copyrighted work lawfully made abroad. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and Eric Beech)

