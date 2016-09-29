WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a challenge to a New York state law barring retailers from imposing surcharges on customers who make purchases with a credit card rather than cash.

The court will hear an appeal filed by a group of merchants to a September 2015 ruling by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld the law. Nine other states have similar laws. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)