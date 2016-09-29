BRIEF-Viacom files for two-part U.S. dollar offering of senior notes - SEC filing
* Viacom Inc files for two-part U.S. dollar offering of senior notes - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2dgTsKw) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a challenge to a New York state law barring retailers from imposing surcharges on customers who make purchases with a credit card rather than cash.
The court will hear an appeal filed by a group of merchants to a September 2015 ruling by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld the law. Nine other states have similar laws. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
SYDNEY, Sept 30 Australia has selected U.S. defence company Lockheed Martin Corp as its preferred bidder to supply the combat system for its new $38 billion fleet of submarines, the country's defence industry minister said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Assets at the largest hedge funds have dropped sharply, according to a new survey by industry data and news provider Hedge Fund Intelligence.