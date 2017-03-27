U.S. Supreme Court rejects bid to revive $7.25 billion credit card settlement

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by retailers to revive a $7.25 billion antitrust settlement they reached with Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc over claims the card networks improperly fixed credit and debit card fees.

The high court left in place a lower court's decision last year that threw out the settlement on the basis that it was unfair to retailers that stood to receive no payments and derive no other benefits.