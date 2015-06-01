U.S. top court throws out Pennsylvania man's conviction for Facebook threats

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out the conviction of a Pennsylvania man found guilty of making threatening statements to his estranged wife, law enforcement officers and others on social media.

The court ruled in favor of Anthony Elonis, who served prison time for posting a series of statements on Facebook in 2010 after his wife left him.

Although the case raised the issue of free speech online, the court did not decide the issue in light of the Constitution’s First Amendment, which guarantees free speech. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)