U.S. Supreme Court upholds Oklahoma lethal injection process
June 29, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court upholds Oklahoma lethal injection process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a drug used by Oklahoma as part of its lethal injection procedure does not violate the U.S. Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment, dealing a setback to opponents of the death penalty.

The court, in a 5-4 decision, handed a loss to three inmates who objected to the use of a sedative called midazolam, saying it cannot achieve the level of unconsciousness required for surgery, making it unsuitable for executions. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

