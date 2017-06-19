By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday sided with a convicted murderer in Alabama who argued
that he was entitled to an expert independent from prosecutors
to gauge his mental health and possibly help him avoid
execution.
The justices ruled 5-4 in favor of inmate James McWilliams,
who was convicted of the 1984 rape and murder of a convenience
store clerk in Tuscaloosa. The court sent the case back to lower
courts to determine if the ruling will affect McWilliams'
conviction and sentence.
The court did not rule on the main question before them:
whether indigent criminal defendants who may have a mental
illness have the right to independent expert witnesses to
testify in their defense, or whether court-appointed experts who
offer findings to the prosecution and the defense are adequate.
Instead, the court found that Alabama had not met the basic
standards set by a 1985 case called Ake v. Oklahoma, which said
that indigent defendants are entitled to expert assistance. That
ruling did not specifically say the expert had to be assigned to
assist the defense as opposed to being an expert helping both
sides.
Lawyers for McWilliams, who claimed he was mentally ill,
argued the 1985 ruling clearly established a criminal
defendant's right in appropriate cases to an independent expert
to "assist in evaluation, preparation and presentation of the
defense."
In the 1984 crime, McWilliams entered a convenience store,
locked the doors, took money from clerk Patricia Reynolds,
forced her into a back room, raped her, shot her 16 times with a
pistol and left her to bleed to death. McWilliams, later caught
driving a stolen car in possession of the murder weapon, was
found guilty and sentenced to death in 1986.