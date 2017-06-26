By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, June 26
WASHINGTON, June 26 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday ruled against a Texas death row inmate convicted of
killing two people at a child's birthday party, including a
5-year-old girl.
The court, on a 5-4 vote, ruled against inmate Erick Davila,
30, who was sentenced to death for the 2008 slayings in Fort
Worth of a rival gang member's mother and 5-year-old daughter at
another girl's outdoor party.
The court rejected Davila's argument that he had received
ineffective assistance of counsel in his appeal in violation of
the U.S. Constitution's Sixth Amendment during the lengthy
appeals process after his conviction.