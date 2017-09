WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a challenge by retailers to the Federal Reserve’s controversial rules for debit card “swipe fees.”

The high court’s rejection of the appeal means a March 2014 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that upheld the rules stays intact. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)